Australia thrash South Africa by 97 runs to win T20 series

Australia were put into bat and made the most of a dry surface as they scored 193 for five before bowling out their hosts for 96.

It secured a 2-1 series triumph for the touring side who will host the T20 World Cup later this year.

Australia spinner Adam Zampa took two wickets and two difficult catches as South Africa faltered early in their run chase and were bowled out in the 16th over. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)