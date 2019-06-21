Australia will ace the pace against England, says Maxwell

SOUTHAMPTON, England, June 21 (Reuters) - England's extreme pace will suit Australia when the Ashes rivals clash in a mouth-watering World Cup contest at Lord's next week, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said.

Jofra Archer, currently the tournament's joint leading wicket-taker, and Mark Wood have combined to torment the batsmen with their express speed and have claimed 27 wickets between them during the tournament.

"I think that sort of pace probably suits our attack a bit more, a bit more pace on the ball, something we’re a bit more used to," said the 30-year-old Maxwell.

"So I think it’s a challenge we're up for and we're certainly getting enough practice in the nets against our bowling attack, that's for sure."

Australia have their own speedsters in Mitchell Starc, who is level with Archer with 15 wickets, and Pat Cummins (11).

Maxwell blasted 32 runs off 10 balls in their 48-run victory against Bangladesh but admitted the reigning champions were not flawless on Thursday.

"I just feel like we’ve been building and building each game, getting better in different areas," he said.

"I thought against Bangladesh we were just a little bit off at different stages during the game, but that can happen I suppose."

Everything will come together on Tuesday at Lord's, hoped Maxwell.

"It's been a pretty long tournament so far, but we’ve got a few days to refresh now and get ourselves up for England," he said.

"And what better place to get amped up for the game than at Lord's. We're all looking pretty much forward to that now."

Team mate Marcus Stoinis was aware of the challenge against an England team with a formidable batting lineup.

"Going to be a good challenge," said the pace bowling all-rounder.

"Hopefully, I can nail some yorkers and bowl a few good slower balls because they're on fire. We'll definitely come up with some plans for them." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Southampton; editing by Pritha Sarkar)