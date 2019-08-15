Australia win the toss, England bat at Lord's

The first day was washed out by rain and Australia will be looking to take early wickets under clear skies at the home of cricket as they bid to go 2-0 up in the five-match series after winning the first test by 251 runs.

"There's been a bit of weather around," Paine said. "A shortened game, I think probably the best way to win it is to take more wickets."

Australia made one change, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood coming in for James Pattinson.

England gave a test debut to fast bowler Jofra Archer, replacing the injured James Anderson, and left-arm spinner Jack Leach was preferred to Moeen Ali.

"We would probably have looked to bowl first as well, but it might be a good one to lose," England captain Joe Root said. "It might be tricky this morning, but we need to get through that and make a big first-innings total."

