Azam century leads Pakistan to victory over New Zealand

New Zealand, unbeaten in their first six games of the tournament, lost four early wickets before Jimmy Neesham's 97 not out lifted them to a respectable total of 237 for six at Edgbaston.

Azam scored 101 not out and Haris Sohail 68 to guide Pakistan to their target with five balls to spare and, with their remaining games against Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the 1992 world champions will be confident of reaching the last four.

New Zealand remained second in the standings, a point behind leaders Australia, and should still comfortably make the semi-finals. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)