Bangladesh 106 all out in first innings of Kolkata test

Opener Shadman Islam topscored for the tourists with 29, while Liton Das retired hurt on 24 after being hit on the helmet by a Mohammed Shami delivery.

Ishant Sharma (5-22) and Umesh Yadav (3-29) shared eight wickets between them while fellow quick Shami claimed 2-36.

India are 1-0 up in the two-test series. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Kolkata; editing by William Maclean)