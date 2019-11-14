Bangladesh 150 all out in Indore test against India

Mushfiqur Rahim (43) and captain Mominul Haque (37) featured in the only 50-plus partnership for the tourists who were unable to recover from being reduced to 31-3 in the morning session.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 3-27, while Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav took two apiece. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Toby Chopra)