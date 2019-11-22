Bangladesh bat in maiden pink-ball test against India

KOLKATA, India, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat against India at Eden Gardens on Friday in the first day-night test for both teams.

Visibility of the heavily-lacquered pink ball, especially at twilight, will be a concern for that players in only the 12th day-night test in the game's history.

"The wicket is dry and hard, that's why we want to bat first," Mominul said after winning the toss for the second and final match in the series.

The tourists made two changes as they seek to bounce back from their defeat inside three days in the opener.

Paceman Al-Amin Hossain and off-spinner Nayeem Hasan have come in to replace spin duo Taijul Islam and Mehedy Hasan Miraz.

India, who need only a draw to record their 12th successive home series victory, fielded the same side that triumphed in Indore.

"We'd have batted first as well," Kohli said.

"There's a decent grass cover on it, but it's a hard pitch. With the pink ball there will be something for the first 15 overs.

"The challenge is to adapt quickly. The ball travels quickly and can slips out of the hand."

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque(captain), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wickekeeper), Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)