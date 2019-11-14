Bangladesh opt to bat against India in Indore test

"It's a bit hard and it might break in the fourth innings," said Mominul, who is leading the side for the first time.

"It's a great honour, very few people get this opportunity, so I'm very glad."

India counterpart Virat Kohli was not too unhappy with the toss as he was keen to let his pace attack, bolstered by the return of Ishant Sharma replacing spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, to exploit the early morning conditions.

"It has a bit of grass. Historically, Indore's been a bit spicy on day one, so we would've bowled first to be honest," Kohli said.

"It's ideal for our seamers who are in top form. We assume day two onwards it will be a beautiful track to bat on, so that was the main reason to want to bowl first."

Kolkata will host the second and final match, also the first day-night test for both teams, from Nov. 22.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav

Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Abu jayed, Ebadot Hossain (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)