The series, originally planned for July-August, was rescheduled for October-November due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The series will now be pushed further back because of Sri Lanka's mandatory 14-day quarantine period which would have affected Bangladesh's preparations.

Cricket Royals complete record IPL run chase with Tewatia's six spree 18 HOURS AGO

"We're not touring Sri Lanka now," BCB president Nazmul Hassan told reporters in Dhaka. "They have agreed to all our conditions except for one but that is the main one to us which is the 14-day quarantine, which actually is isolation."

Sri Lanka Cricket said the series, which is part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, would be rescheduled. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai and Ruma Paul in Dhaka, editing by Ed Osmond)

Cricket Morgan lauds Gill for batting masterclass against Hyderabad YESTERDAY AT 08:12