Blackwood shines as West Indies beat England in first test

ByReuters
29 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 12 (Reuters) - Jermaine Blackwood's fighting 95 in the second innings helped West Indies seal a four-wicket win over England on a gripping final day of the first test at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday.

Chasing 200 to win, West Indies lost three early wickets but Blackwood shared a 73-run stand with Roston Chase (37) to revive their hopes before skipper Jason Holder and John Campbell steadied the ship to guide the visitors home.

West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second and third tests to be held in Manchester without fans present in the stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, England resumed their second innings on 284-8 and were bowled out for 313. West Indies paceman Shannon Gabriel claimed his sixth five-wicket haul in tests, finishing with 5-75. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

