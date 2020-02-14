Brilliant Moeen helps England level T-20 series

England had a great start through Jason Roy (40) and Johnny Bairstow (35), were then bogged down somewhat before Ben Stokes, who finished on 47 not out, and Moeen, who played a series of audacious shots, helped them push on to their formidable tally.

South Africa looked capable of pulling off a victory when De Kock smashed eight sixes as they reached 92 without loss in the seventh over but when he was caught by Stokes off Mark Wood, the game looked to swing England’s way.

However, a spirited late flurry by Rassie van der Dussen (43 not out) left the hosts, who won the first match by one run, needing 15 off the final over.

Dwaine Pretorius smashed 12 from the first four balls but was then lbw to Tom Curran, leaving three needed off the last ball. Bjorn Fortuin tried to ramp it for four but was caught by Adil Rashid as England came through to set up an exciting decider in Pretoria on Sunday. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)