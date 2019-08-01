Just four overs into his opening spell of the Ashes at Edgbaston, Jimmy Anderson went off with a repeat of his calf strain and was not seen again on the field of play as he went for a scan.

This sort of moment often proves pivotal in an Ashes series; the twisted ankle of Glenn McGrath at the very same ground back in 2005 springs to mind. Certainly, losing their biggest weapon with the ball will hurt England's chances of lifting the urn at the Oval in mid-September.

But 2019 England is a side with impressive bowling depth, and Thursday in Birmingham showed - at least for the first half of the day - that there is plenty of reason for optimism for England fans, even without Jimmy on the field.

While Anderson was off receiving treatment, Stuart Broad, who had been coming under increasing pressure for his place from the in-form Chris Woakes and star quality of Jofra Archer, was tearing it up from the pavilion end.

In one morning Broad went from expendable veteran to the potential leader of England’s Ashes attack.

There is something about Ashes cricket that brings out the competitor in Broad. Occasionally it can seem like series pass the Nottinghamshire seamer by, but not when it’s Australia in town.

On a slightly humid morning at Edgbaston, Broad was back close to his best, sending the ball down in the high 80s at times – something that hasn’t been seen from the 33-year-old for quite some time. He could have had David Warner out to the batsmen’s first ball, strangling the opener down the leg side and failing to convince Joe Root to review.

But it didn’t take long for him to get his man, trapping Warner with a slightly dubious LBW having already dispatched Bancroft caught behind.

Broad in this sort of form is a major asset. Of course Anderson will be hugely missed, if – as is expected – he misses at least the next two tests, but there is a clear shape to England’s attack, with Archer and Sam Curran strong options to add variety to the right-arm seam assault coming from Broad, Woakes and Stokes.

The latter in that list, England’s all-rounder and hero of the World Cup – Ben Stokes – was a point of concern for the hosts. The 28-year-old’s radar was all over the place, relieving the pressure on an Australian side and allowing them to limp out of trouble and build a platform on which Steve Smith formed a competitive first-inning score.

At 122-8, Australia shouldn't have been given a chance. But they were, and Smith made England pay.

If England are going to cope without Anderson, they will need all of their attack to step up. That very much includes Stokes, whose ability to hoop the ball around corners will be something that Joe Root will want to reliably turn to after his front-line bowlers have done their thing.

Perhaps sitting out the Ireland test left Stokes a little rusty with the red ball. Whether that is the case is yet to be seen, and the break will undoubtedly have done him good after an intense six weeks throughout the World Cup.

For now England will hope that he comes good in the second innings and that he, along with Broad, Woakes and Mooen Ali, can carry England to victory in the absence of the talismanic ‘Jimmy’.

-- by Tom Bennett at Edgbaston