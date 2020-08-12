Cricket

Broad says dad off Christmas card list after sanction

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
26 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Aug 12 (Reuters) - England quick Stuart Broad says his father, match referee Chris Broad, is off his Christmas card list after he fined him for giving Pakistan's Yasir Shah a send-off in the first test.

The bowler was fined 15% of his match fee and given a demerit point for his behaviour on Saturday as England went on to clinch the series opener in Manchester by three wickets.

After England's 'Barmy Army' supporters group tweeted the news of his sanction on Tuesday, Broad said of his father: "He's off the Christmas card & present list."

Cricket

England players must raise game in Stokes' absence, says Sibley

19 HOURS AGO

Chris Broad would not normally officiate in a match involving his son but he is overseeing all six of England's home tests this summer because of travel restrictions imposed to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It was the bowlers' third demerit point in the last 24 months. Another demerit point picked up in the second test, which begins in Southampton on Thursday, would trigger a one-test suspension. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rtherford)

Cricket

New Zealand promises bumper international summer schedule

YESTERDAY AT 08:32
Cricket

IPL to be staged in UAE after BCCI gets government clearance

YESTERDAY AT 14:16
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On