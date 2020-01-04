Broad strikes twice to put England on top at Newlands

CAPE TOWN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - England seamer Stuart Broad struck twice in a fiery opening spell to leave hosts South Africa reeling at 60 for three at lunch on the second day of the second test at Newlands on Saturday.

The home side had earlier bowled England out for 269 in their first innings and will now seek to chip away at the 209 run deficit on a pitch that is offering assistance for the seamers.

Opener Dean Elgar looked assured for his 35 not out and will resume after the interval with Rassie van der Dussen (10 not out), the former needing the kind of dogged, gritty innings he is well-known for to dig his side out of a hole.

All three South African wickets fell to catches in the slips as the bounce and movement off the pitch provided danger on what was expected to be a more placid second-day wicket.

Broad (2-12) had debutant opener Pieter Malan caught by Joe Root at first slip for five, the South African providing no footwork in his maiden innings on his home ground.

Zubayr Hamza (5) could only fend a Broad delivery to Ben Stokes at second slip and the all-rounder took an excellent diving catch to his right.

Seamer James Anderson then removed South Africa’s captain Faf du Plessis (1), so often the rock of the home batting line-up, as Stokes took his second catch.

Van der Dussen was given out leg before wicket by umpire Paul Reiffel off Anderson a few minutes before the interval, but on review it was shown that he got a thick inside edge.

England resumed their first innings on 262 for nine at the start of the day but Anderson (4) was caught by Van der Dussen at first slip off Kagiso Rabada (3-68) in what was a sign of things to come.

Ollie Pope finished the innings not out on 61, his second test half-century in seven innings and his quality at the crease will be a real boost for the tourists in a series that has so far seen both battling line-ups show plenty of frailties.

South Africa won the first test in the four-match series in Pretoria by 107 runs. (Reporting ; Editing by Toby Chopra)