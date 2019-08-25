Bumrah five-wicket haul, India thrash Windies in first test

After setting West Indies an unlikely target of 419 for victory on the fourth day, India bowled out the hosts for 100 in their second innings in North Sound.

Bumrah rattled through the top order, starting off by having opener Kraigg Brathwaite caught-behind for one in his first over.

Tailender Kemar Roach slogged three sixes in one over off spinner Ravindra Jadeja and top-scored for West Indies with 38.

Only a final-wicket partnership of 50 between Roach and Miguel Cummins gave West Indies' total a slight measure of respectability.

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane notched his 10th career century, scoring 102, while Hanuma Vihari added 93 before India captain Virat Kohli declared at 347-7.

The second and final test in the series, which is part of the new World Test Championship, starts in Kingston, Jamaica on Friday. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar)