CA chairman calls media conference, expected to confirm Roberts sacking

MELBOURNE, June 16 (Reuters) - Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings has called a media conference at midday (0200 GMT) on Tuesday where he is expected to confirm that Chief Executive Kevin Roberts has been axed.

Australian media reported that the board held an extraordinary meeting late on Monday after losing confidence in Roberts' leadership during the coronavirus shutdown.

Eddings is expected to announce an interim CEO to replace Roberts, who has been in charge since succeeding long-serving CEO James Sutherland in October 2018.

Roberts has been under fire since furloughing nearly 80% of staff at head office in April and declaring that the game faced a major financial crisis due to COVID-19.

State associations that nominate members to CA's executive board have pushed back against the governing body's proposed cuts to grants and the players union rejected its bleak forward estimates of revenue projections that underpin players' pay.

