Roy, who was ruled out of England's home Twenty20 series against Pakistan due to a left side strain on Thursday, is the Capitals' second English player to pull out of this year's IPL after Chris Woakes.

Uncapped Sams finished as the highest wicket-taker in the 2019-20 Big Bash League, earning him a place in the Australia squad for their limited-overs series in England next month.

"The IPL is a huge platform for any cricketer, and back home, we all follow the tournament extremely closely every year," the 27-year-old said in a Capitals statement.

Sams will be joining compatriots Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey at the Capitals, who have former Australia captain Ricky Ponting as their head coach.

This year's IPL will be played in the United Arab Emirates from Sept. 19. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)

