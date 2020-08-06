Cricket

China's Vivo won't be IPL title sponsor for 2020 - Indian board

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

MUMBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Vivo will not be the title sponsor for this year's Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Thursday.

Vivo had secured IPL sponsorship rights for 2018-2022 for nearly 22 billion rupees ($293 million).

India has made approval processes more stringent for Chinese companies wanting to invest in the country following a clash on the countries' border in June. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by John Stonestreet)

