The match was underway when it came to light that the player, who did not travel with the squad to Bristol, had tested positive and other members of the squad had been in contact with him in the last 48 hours.
"The match officials, following agreement from both participating clubs, called off the match as a precaution due to a COVID-19 related issue," the ECB said in a statement.
Gloucestershire were 66-6 at lunch when the match was abandoned. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
