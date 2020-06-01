Cricket

County players to take wage cuts until end of July

ByReuters
40 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

June 1 (Reuters) - England's county cricketers will continue to take pay cuts of up to 20% in June and July to help protect the domestic game during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) said.

Players, excluding those in the final year of their contract, had previously agreed to forgo 1 million pounds ($1.25 million) in prize money and take wage cuts in April and May.

Domestic cricket in England has been suspended until Aug. 1 which means at least nine rounds of the County Championship, due to start in April, will be lost.

PCA Chairman Daryl Mitchell said the decision would ease the economic burden on the 134 players whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

"With no cricket to be played in June or July and no revenue to be generated by counties, players have agreed to extend measures to protect the futures of all counties," Mitchell said in a statement https://www.thepca.co.uk/press-release/collective-agreement-extended.

"Working collaboratively through this crisis has always been one of our top priorities and I appreciate the collective spirit of these discussions with the first-class counties, particularly at this most challenging of times."

($1 = 0.8021 pounds) (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

