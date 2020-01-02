Cricket-Australia v New Zealand, third test

By Reuters

1 hour ago

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Factbox on the third and final test between Australia and New Zealand, which begins on Friday:

WHEN?

Jan. 3-7 (10:30 a.m. local time/2330 GMT)

WHERE?

Sydney Cricket Ground (48,000 capacity)

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Marais Erasmus (South Africa)

Third umpire: Nigel Llong (England)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (West Indies)

AUSTRALIA

World test ranking: 5

Coach: Justin Langer

Captain: Tim Paine

Team (likely): David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon.

NEW ZEALAND

World test ranking: 2

Coach: Gary Stead

Captain: Kane Williamson

Team (likely): Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Will Somerville, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry.

PREVIOUS SYDNEY TESTS

1974 - Match drawn

1985 - Australia won by four wickets (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Richard Pullin)

