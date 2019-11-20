Cricket-Australia v Pakistan, first test

Cricket-Australia v Pakistan, first test
By Reuters

1 hour ago

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Factbox on the first test between Australia and Pakistan, which begins on Thursday:

WHEN?

Nov. 21-25 (1000 a.m. local time/0000 GMT)

WHERE?

The Gabba, Brisbane (42,000 capacity)

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough, Richard Illingworth (both England)

Third umpire: Michael Gough (England)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)

AUSTRALIA

World ranking: 5

Coach: Justin Langer

Captain: Tim Paine

Team (likely): David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc

PAKISTAN

World ranking: 7

Coach: Misbah-ul-Haq

Captain: Azhar Ali

Team (likely): Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali (captain), Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas.

PREVIOUS BRISBANE TESTS

2016 - Australia won by 39 runs

1999 - Australia won by 10 wickets

1995 - Australia won by an innings and 126 runs

1983 - Match drawn

1981 - Australia won by 10 wickets

REMAINING FIXTURES

Nov. 29-Dec 3 Second test (D/N) Adelaide Oval (0330) (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react