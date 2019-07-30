Cricket-Guide to Ashes series

July 29 (Reuters) - Factbox on the five-test Ashes series

between England and Australia, which begins at Edgbaston on

Thursday:



FIXTURES

Aug. 1-5, first test - Edgbaston, Birmingham

Aug. 14-18, second test - Lord's, London

Aug. 22-26, third test - Headingley, Leeds

Sep. 4-8, fourth test - Old Trafford, Manchester

Sep. 12-16, fifth test - The Oval, London



HEAD-TO-HEAD

Matches 346

Australia wins 144

England wins 108

Draws 94



Last 15 Ashes series

YEAR HOSTS WINNERS MARGIN

1990/91 Australia Australia 3-0

1993 England Australia 4-1*

1994/95 Australia Australia 3-1

1997 England Australia 3-2*

1998/99 Australia Australia 3-1

2001 England Australia 4-1

2002/03 Australia Australia 4-1

2005 England England 2-1

2006/07 Australia Australia 5-0

2009 England England 2-1

2010/11 Australia England 3-1

2013 England England 3-0

2013/14 Australia Australia 5-0

2015 England England 3-2

2017/18 Australia Australia 4-0

* Six-test series



SQUADS

England (first test): Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, Jimmy

Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory

Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Ben

Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.



Australia: Tim Paine (captain), Cameron Bancroft, Pat

Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman

Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh,

Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steve Smith,

Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.



ODDS (supplied by William Hill)

10/11 England to win the Ashes

6/1 drawn series

7/5 Australia to win the Ashes



Correct score:

England: 200/1 1-0; 50/1 2-0; 10/1 2-1; 20-1 3-0; 5/1 3-1;

6/1 3-2; 12/1 4-0; 8/1 4-1; 20/1 5-0

Australia: 250/1 1-0; 100/1 2-0; 16/1 2-1; 50-1 3-0; 10/1

3-1; 9/1 3-2; 33/1 4-0; 16/1 4-1; 50/1 5-0

Drawn series: 200/1 0-0; 50/1 1-1; 13/2 2-2



England's top batsman: 9/4 Joe Root; 4/1 Jonny Bairstow; 9/2

Rory Burns; 5/1 Jason Roy; 8/1 Ben Stokes; 8/1 Joe Denly

Australia's top batsman: 2/1 Steve Smith; 5/2 David Warner;

9/2 Usman Khawaja; 6/1 Marcus Harris; 8/1 Cameron Bancroft; 12/1

Travis Head

England's top bowler: 5/2 James Anderson; 3/1 Stuart Broad;

7/2 Jofra Archer; 4/1 Mark Wood; 9/2 Chris Woakes; 8/1 Ben

Stokes

Australia's top bowler: 9/4 Pat Cummins; 9/4 Mitchell Starc;

7/2 Josh Hazlewood; 9/2 Nathan Lyon; 6/1 Peter Siddle; 9/1 James

Pattinson



