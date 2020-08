Cricket-Leading wicket-takers in test matches

an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The 10 leading test wicket-takers, after England's James Anderson claimed his 600th victim on Tuesday.

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 800 wickets in 133 matches

Shane Warne (Australia) - 708 wickets in 145 matches

Anil Kumble (India) - 619 wickets in 132 matches

James Anderson (England) - 600 wickets in 156 matches

Glenn McGrath (Australia) - 563 wickets in 124 matches

Courtney Walsh (West Indies) - 519 wickets in 132 matches

Stuart Broad (England) - 514 wickets in 143 matches

Dale Steyn (South Africa) - 439 wickets in 93 matches

Kapil Dev (India) - 434 wickets in 131 matches

Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) - 433 wickets in 93 matches (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

