Cricket-List of cricket World Cup winners
LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Following is a list of winners of the 50-overs cricket World Cup after England beat New Zealand in the final at Lord's on Sunday.
1975 - WEST INDIES beat Australia by 17 runs
1979 - WEST INDIES beat England by 92 runs
1983 - INDIA beat West Indies by 43 runs
1987 - AUSTRALIA beat England by seven runs
1992 - PAKISTAN beat England by 22 runs
1996 - SRI LANKA beat Australia by seven wickets
1999 - AUSTRALIA beat Pakistan by eight wickets
2003 - AUSTRALIA beat India by 125 runs
2007 - AUSTRALIA beat Sri Lanka by 53 Runs (D/L)
2011 - INDIA beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
2015 - AUSTRALIA beat New Zealand by seven wickets
2019 - ENGLAND beat New Zealand on boundaries after tie in Super Over
(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)