Cricket-List of cricket World Cup winners

Cricket-List of cricket World Cup winners
By Reuters

10 minutes agoUpdated 8 minutes ago

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Following is a list of winners of the 50-overs cricket World Cup after England beat New Zealand in the final at Lord's on Sunday.

1975 - WEST INDIES beat Australia by 17 runs

1979 - WEST INDIES beat England by 92 runs

1983 - INDIA beat West Indies by 43 runs

1987 - AUSTRALIA beat England by seven runs

1992 - PAKISTAN beat England by 22 runs

1996 - SRI LANKA beat Australia by seven wickets

1999 - AUSTRALIA beat Pakistan by eight wickets

2003 - AUSTRALIA beat India by 125 runs

2007 - AUSTRALIA beat Sri Lanka by 53 Runs (D/L)

2011 - INDIA beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

2015 - AUSTRALIA beat New Zealand by seven wickets

2019 - ENGLAND beat New Zealand on boundaries after tie in Super Over

(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)

0Read and react
0Read and react