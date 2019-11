Cricket-New Zealand v England, first test

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Factbox on the first test between New

Zealand and England, which begins on Thursday:



WHEN?

Nov. 21-25 (1100 a.m. local/2200 GMT)



WHERE?

Bay Oval, Mt. Maunganui (capacity 10,000)



MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Bruce Oxenford

(Australia)

Third umpire: Paul Wilson (Australia)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (India)



NEW ZEALAND

World ranking: 2

Coach: Gary Stead

Captain: Kane Williamson

Team: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor,

Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell

Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.



ENGLAND

World ranking: 3

Coach: Chris Silverwood

Captain: Joe Root

Team: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root, Ben

Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran,

Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad.



PREVIOUS MT. MAUNGANUI TESTS

Maiden test match at the venue



REMAINING FIXTURE

Nov. 29-Dec. 3 Second test Seddon Park, Hamilton (1100

a.m. local/2200 GMT)



(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter

Rutherford

)