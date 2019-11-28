Cricket-New Zealand v England, second test

Cricket-New Zealand v England, second test
By Reuters

37 minutes agoUpdated 34 minutes ago

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Factbox on the second test between New
Zealand and England, which begins on Friday:

WHEN?
Nov. 29-Dec. 3 (1100 a.m. local/2200 GMT)

WHERE?
Seddon Park, Hamilton (capacity 10,000)

MATCH OFFICIALS
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Paul Wilson
(Australia)
Third umpire: Bruce Oxenford (Australia)
Match referee: Javagal Srinath (India)

NEW ZEALAND
World ranking: 2
Coach: Gary Stead
Captain: Kane Williamson
Team (likely): Kane Williamson, Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Ross
Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Daryl
Mitchell, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner.

ENGLAND
World ranking: 3
Coach: Chris Silverwood
Captain: Joe Root
Team (likely): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe
Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Jofra
Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad.

PREVIOUS HAMILTON TESTS
2008 - New Zealand won by 189 runs

FIRST TEST RESULT
Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand won by an innings and 65 runs

(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

