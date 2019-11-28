Cricket-New Zealand v England, second test

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Factbox on the second test between New

Zealand and England, which begins on Friday:



WHEN?

Nov. 29-Dec. 3 (1100 a.m. local/2200 GMT)



WHERE?

Seddon Park, Hamilton (capacity 10,000)



MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Paul Wilson

(Australia)

Third umpire: Bruce Oxenford (Australia)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (India)



NEW ZEALAND

World ranking: 2

Coach: Gary Stead

Captain: Kane Williamson

Team (likely): Kane Williamson, Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Ross

Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Daryl

Mitchell, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner.



ENGLAND

World ranking: 3

Coach: Chris Silverwood

Captain: Joe Root

Team (likely): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe

Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Jofra

Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad.



PREVIOUS HAMILTON TESTS

2008 - New Zealand won by 189 runs



FIRST TEST RESULT

Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand won by an innings and 65 runs



(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

