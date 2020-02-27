Cricket-New Zealand v India, second test
Feb 27 (Reuters) - Factbox on the second test between New Zealand and India, which begins on Saturday:
WHEN?
Feb. 29-March 4 (11.30 a.m local time 2230 GMT)
WHERE?
Hagley Oval, Christchurch (18,000 capacity)
MATCH OFFICIALS
Umpires: Michael Gough, Richard Kettleborough (both England)
Third umpire: Aleem Dar (Pakistan)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)
NEW ZEALAND
World ranking: 4
Coach: Gary Stead
Captain: Kane Williamson
Team (likely): Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult.
INDIA
World ranking: 1
Coach: Ravi Shastri
Captain: Virat Kohli
Team (likely): Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.
PREVIOUS CHRISTCHURCH TESTS
1968 - New Zealand won by six wickets
1976 - Match drawn
1981 - Match drawn
1968 - New Zealand won by six wickets
1976 - Match drawn
1981 - Match drawn
1990 - New Zealand won by 10 wickets