Cricket

Australian cricket is ready for a woman to run the game, says Perry

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Australia's Ellyse Perry was voted player of the match and series after helping her team to victory in Worcester.

Image credit: PA Sport

ByReuters
7 hours ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

Australian cricket is ripe for a woman to run the board for the first time and has excellent candidates within easy reach, according to star all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

Cricket Australia (CA) have appointed Nick Hockley as interim CEO to replace Kevin Roberts, who resigned this week after months of criticism over his leadership, but the board will conduct a global search for a permanent boss.

Perry suggested recruiters need only look as far as Western Australia Cricket Association boss Christina Matthews, or at senior women in head office, for a long-term solution.

Cricket

Australia coach Langer backs board cuts despite losing Hick

YESTERDAY AT 07:17

"I think Cricket Australia has been ready for a female CEO for a long time," Perry told reporters in a video call on Friday. "I know Chris (Matthews) was in discussions for the last round of hiring for the role. I don’t think it’s something that’s new.

"We’ve got a number of women working in high executive roles in Cricket Australia, Belinda Clark and Steph Beltrame to name a couple."

Both Clark and Beltrame are long-time staffers at CA, with former Australia captain Clark running community cricket and Beltrame the broadcasting and commercial portfolio in the executive team.

"They are absolutely pivotal in the way that we operate. So, yeah, I think there’s some really strong representation," said Perry.

Australia's peerless women's team won the Twenty20 World Cup on home soil in March only days before the coronavirus suspended all domestic cricket.

Fears the women's game might be diminished as part of a cost-cutting restructure to deal with the impact of Covid-19 were allayed this week, with the board confirming the full summer schedule would be retained.

The Australian men's team lost batting coach Graeme Hick among 40 redundancies announced this week, but Perry confirmed the women's programme had kept all its staff.

"We’ve been incredibly fortunate in that sense," said the 29-year-old. "I know from a player and staffing perspective, we feel very grateful given everything that’s been going on."

Cricket

PCB chief expects 2020 T20 World Cup to be postponed

YESTERDAY AT 04:32
Cricket

ECB to release 35.7 million pounds to help counties, clubs hit by COVID

YESTERDAY AT 16:04
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cricket

Australia coach Langer backs board cuts despite losing Hick

YESTERDAY AT 07:17
Cricket

PCB chief expects 2020 T20 World Cup to be postponed

YESTERDAY AT 04:32
Cricket

ECB to release 35.7 million pounds to help counties, clubs hit by COVID

YESTERDAY AT 16:04
Cricket

Moeen named in England training group for West Indies tests

YESTERDAY AT 13:12

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

00:01:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Solskjaer gets caught by Carrick his it playing cricket in Australia

00:00:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

'He's almost superhuman' - Morgan on Stokes

00:01:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Final over highlights: Australia crush T20I world record

00:01:53
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

16/06/2020 AT 11:37
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
Formula 1

Not a lot made sense for Ferrari - Raikkonen

15/09/2017 AT 15:42
Football

The Warm-Up: Neymar’s move, and Darron Gibson gets a bit too honest

01/08/2017 AT 06:10
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Formula 1

Grosjean fed up with 'NASCAR' racing in F1

31/07/2017 AT 13:14
Premier League

Suarez: Bellerin torn over Barca move

15/06/2017 AT 11:08
Liga

FFF president: Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'

15/06/2017 AT 09:53
View more

What's On

Previous articleAustralia coach Langer backs board cuts despite losing Hick
Next articleMan Utd's Solskjaer seeks leadership from Pogba on return to action