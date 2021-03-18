The ICC Women’s Player of the Decade will join a squad that includes compatriot Ashleigh Gardner, New Zealand’s Sophie Devine and England’s Amy Jones and Georgia Elwiss.

“I can’t wait to come over to the UK and get involved in The Hundred this summer," Perry said in a statement.

Cricket Sciver eyes Cricket World Cup defence after New Zealand T20 series success 08/03/2021 AT 14:57

It’s fantastic to see how it’s put women’s cricket in the spotlight and attracted so many of the world’s top players to come and play in it.

"With 100 balls per side it’s going to be really exciting to play in, and I’m looking forward to helping introduce a new generation to cricket and hopefully inspiring them to pick up a bat and ball themselves."

Ellyse Perry Image credit: Getty Images

She was the youngest cricketer to represent Australia when she made her debut in 2007 - and two weeks later she was called up for the Matildas, the Australian women's football team. She made her debut for them in an Olympic qualifier against Hong Kong, and scored in the second minute. She is the first Australian to have appeared in both ICC and FIFA World Cups.

Since 2014, however, she has just been playing cricket, and has helped Australia to win the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2013 and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020.

“Ellyse’s participation in The Hundred shows that the competition continues to attract the best players from around the world," said Beth Barrett-Wild, the head of The Hundred Women’s Competition.

By showcasing the most talented female cricketers on the planet, on a big stage, alongside the men, we have an opportunity to continue to normalise cricket as a sport for women and girls, as much as it is for men and boys. I truly believe that The Hundred will be a gamechanger for women’s sport.

And Ben Sawyer, the head coach for Birmingham Phoenix, added: “Ellyse is a world-class cricketer who would improve any team and we are thrilled that she will be turning out for us at Birmingham Phoenix this summer. I’ve been lucky to work with her over a number of years and I know her quality and work-ethic will be a huge asset to us and the whole competition.”

Cricket Sciver eyes Cricket World Cup defence after New Zealand T20 series success 08/03/2021 AT 13:09