Willis is considered to be one of the greatest bowlers in English cricketing history, playing 90 Test matches and 64 One Day Internationals for his country between 1971 and 1984.

He took over 400 international wickets, including 325 in the game's longest format, a figure surpassed by only James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ian Botham in England colours.

He also captained England in the 1980s, defeating India in 1982 but losing the 1982-83 Ashes series in Australia before announcing his retirement in 1984.

However, he is arguably best remembered for his 8/43 in the second Australia innings of the famous Headingley Test in the 1981 Ashes, when England emerged with an unlikely win from a perilous position thanks to his heroics and those of his new-ball partner Botham.

Since retirement, he has embarked on a broadcasting career with Sky Sports, first as a commentator, then primarily as a pundit.

Willis' family said in a statement: "We are heartbroken to lose our beloved Bob, who was an incredible husband, father, brother and grandfather. He made a huge impact on everybody he knew and we will miss him terribly."

The Willis family has asked for donations to be made to Prostate Cancer UK.