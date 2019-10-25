The former captain, now 38, has played 90 Tests, 350 One Day Internationals and 98 T20 Internationals for his country and was a key part of the team that won the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 World Cup.

His last engagement was during the 2019 World Cup, where he averaged 45.5 with the bat but was widely criticised for uncharacteristically slow batting, including in the group stage match against eventual champions England.

"We are moving on and giving opportunities for youngsters," Prasad said.

As to whether Dhoni will retire or carry on playing domestic cricket, as one of the stars of various T20 franchise leagues around the world, Prasad said: "Everything is his personal decision. We have already laid the roadmap for the future in the way we are selecting teams."

Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 and retired from Test cricket in 2014.

His last T20 appearance came against Australia in February.