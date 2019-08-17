Smith had moved on to 80 not out when he was hit by Archer, who bowled a hostile spell from the Pavilion End during which his deliveries reached speeds of 96 miles per hour.

He was given a standing ovation by the crowd at the home of cricket as he walked off the ground, but booed on his return to the crease after Peter Siddle was dismissed.

The former Australia skipper moved his score to 92 before being trapped leg before offering no stroke to Chris Woakes.

Stuart Broad took the final wicket to fall as Patrick Cummins gloved behind leaving the England quick with the best bowling figures of 4-65.

England begin their second innings after tea.