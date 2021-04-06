Sarah Taylor, the legendary England wicketkeeper, has come out of what had seemed to be a complete retirement to sign for Welsh Fire in the inaugural season of The Hundred.

One of England’s greatest ever keepers, Taylor made 226 appearances for England including 10 Tests, 126 ODIs and 90 IT20s before retiring from international cricket in 2019. She won three Ashes series and two World Cups in 2009 and 2017.

When she initially packed away her gloves, nobody in the women's game had affected more dismissals (catches and stumpings) in all formats than her 232. She scored an incredible 6,533 international runs with seven centuries and 36 50s and is still currently the tenth all-time run scorer in both ODI and IT20s. Domestically she most recently played for Surrey Stars, and earlier this year became the first female skills coach of a men’s county team, working as wicketkeeping coach at Sussex.

“There has been a real buzz about The Hundred, and especially the women’s competition," said Taylor in a statement. "We’ve got the best players from around the world involved and the temptation to be part of it was too great to resist. I’m so excited at the prospect of playing again. It’ll be really special to get back out there and be part of a Welsh Fire side that hopefully can have a great first season.”

Taylor's career was interrupted by an anxiety condition, leading her to take a break from playing in 2016, and then step back from international cricket in 2019. She has not played any form of the game since then.

"Sarah is one of the best cricketers England has ever produced," said coach Matthew Mott. "It goes without saying she would improve any side and we are delighted she’s signed with us. Her experience and ability to influence games will be vital as we look to establish some strong foundations in our first campaign."

“Sarah Taylor is a truly extraordinary cricketer, who has made a habit of breaking new ground in the game throughout her career," added Beth Barrett-Wild, head of The Hundred women's competition. "It’s highly appropriate therefore that she will feature in The Hundred this summer – a competition which has the potential to transform women’s cricket.

“I’m personally very excited about watching her play again, and I’m sure her involvement and performances will help to inspire the next generation of girls and boys to fall in love with the sport."

