Cricket-South Africa v England, fourth test

England lead the series 2-1.

WHEN?

Jan. 24-28 (10.00 a.m local time/0800 GMT)

WHERE?

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (28,000 capacity)

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (Australia), Joel Wilson (West Indies)

Third umpire: Rod Tucker (Australia)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)

SOUTH AFRICA

World ranking: 4

Coach: Mark Boucher

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Team (likely): Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson.

ENGLAND

World ranking: 5

Coach: Chris Silverwood

Captain: Joe Root

Team (likely): Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer.

PREVIOUS JOHANNESBURG TESTS

1956 - England won by 131 runs

1957 - South Africa won by 17 runs

1964 - Match drawn

1965 - Match drawn

1995 - Match drawn

1999 - South Africa won by an innings and 21 runs

2005 - England won by 77 runs

2010 - South Africa won by an innings and 74 runs

