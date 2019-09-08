Cricket-Statistics from Australia's win over England in fourth Ashes test

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Australia beat England by 185 runs at Old

Trafford on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in the series and retain

the Ashes with just one test remaining.

Here are some key facts and records from the five-test

series:



ASHES SERIES RESULTS SINCE 1990

YEAR HOSTS WINNERS MARGIN

1990/91 Australia Australia 3-0

1993 England Australia 4-1*

1994/95 Australia Australia 3-1

1997 England Australia 3-2*

1998/99 Australia Australia 3-1

2001 England Australia 4-1

2002/03 Australia Australia 4-1

2005 England England 2-1

2006/07 Australia Australia 5-0

2009 England England 2-1

2010/11 Australia England 3-1

2013 England England 3-0

2013/14 Australia Australia 5-0

2015 England England 3-2

2017/18 Australia Australia 4-0

2019 England Australia leading 2-1**

* Six-test series

** Fifth test to be played at The Oval starting Sept. 12.



ASHES 2019 STATISTICS

TOP FIVE RUN-SCORERS

Steve Smith (Australia) 671 runs in three matches

Ben Stokes (England) 354 runs in four matches

Rory Burns (England) 323 runs in four matches

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) 291 runs in three matches

Joe Root (England) 247 runs in four matches



TOP FIVE WICKET-TAKERS

Pat Cummins (Australia): 24 wickets in four matches

Stuart Broad (England): 19 wickets in four matches

Josh Hazlewood (Australia): 18 wickets in three matches

Jofra Archer (England): 16 wickets in three matches

Nathan Lyon (Australia): 16 wickets in four matches



SMITH'S ASHES RUN FEAST

- Steve Smith scored 211 off 319 balls in the first innings

at Old Trafford.

- It was his third double hundred in tests, all coming

against England in the Ashes.

- Only two batsmen have scored more double hundreds in Ashes

history. Australian batting great Don Bradman leads the list

with eight double tons followed by England's Wally Hammond with

four.

- It was Smith's 11th hundred against England. Only three

batsmen have compiled more against a single opponent --

Bradman's 19 against England, Sunil Gavaskar's 13 versus West

Indies and Jack Hobbs' 12 against Australia.

- Smith has managed to score over 500 runs in each of the

last three Ashes series -- 508 in 2015 in England, 687 in

Australia in 2017-18 and 671 runs in this series. No other

batsman has scored more than 500 in three straight Ashes series.

- Smith reclaimed the top spot in the International Cricket

Council's rankings for test batsmen last week.



WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS*

TEAM PLAYED WON LOST DRAWN POINTS

India 2 2 0 0 120

New Zealand 2 1 1 0 60

Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 60

Australia 4 2 1 1 56

England 4 1 2 1 32



*Points system:

Matches in series (2): Win/Tie/Draw: 60/30/20

Matches in series (3): Win/Tie/Draw: 40/20/13

Matches in series (4): Win/Tie/Draw: 30/15/10

Matches in series (5): Win/Tie/Draw: 24/12/8



