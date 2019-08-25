Cricket-Statistics from England's amazing win in third Ashes test

RUN CHASE

England's total of 362-9 features in the top 10 highest successful fourth innings run chases of all time in test cricket:

418-7 - West Indies v Australia (St John's) 2003

414-4 - South Africa v Australia (Perth) 2008

406-4 - India v West Indies (Port of Spain) 1976

404-3 - Australia v England (Leeds) 1948

391-6 - Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe (Colombo) 2017

387-4 - India v England (Chennai) 2008

382-3 - Pakistan v Sri Lanka (Pallekele) 2015

369-6 - Australia v Pakistan (Hobart) 1999

362-7 - Australia v West Indies (Georgetown) 1978

362-9 - England v Australia (Leeds) 2019

England's previous best was 332-7, when they beat Australia in Melbourne in 1928.

MATCH WINNERS

Ben Stokes and Jack Leach finished with an unbeaten 76-run partnership for the 10th wicket. Stokes scored 74 of those runs.

It was the second-highest tenth-wicket stand to win a test match, only behind the 78 managed by Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera and Vishwa Fernando to beat South Africa in February.

STOKES HEROICS

The unbeaten 135 from Stokes was his highest-ever test score against Australia.

It was his third test hundred against Australia -- the most he has recorded against a single opponent.

Stokes struck eight sixes in the innings, which is the third-highest ever by a batsman in the fourth innings of a test. Only Nathan Astle (11) and Tim Southee (nine) have hit more, but both were in defeats.

Stokes is now England's leading run-scorer in the series with 327 at an average of 81.75.

RESCUE ACT

England recovered from 67 all out in the first innings to clinch victory.

There are only three instances of teams scoring fewer runs in an innings, in a test they ended up winning, and they were all in the 1880s. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Ian Chadband)