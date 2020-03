Cricket-Women's Twenty20 World Cup final

MELBOURNE, March 6 (Reuters) - Factbox on the seventh

Women's Twenty20 World Cup final:



WHAT?

Women's T20 World Cup final between Australia and India. For

WHEN?

March 8 starting from 6 p.m. local time (0700 GMT)



WHERE?

Melbourne Cricket Ground (capacity: 100,024)



AUSTRALIA

T20 World Ranking: 1

Captain: Meg Lanning

Coach: Matthew Mott

Squad: Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Erin Burns, Nicola

Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa

Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Molly

Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.



Best previous World Cup performance: Winners (2010, 2012,

2014, 2018)



Road to the final:

Group A

Lost to India by 17 runs, Sydney

Beat Sri Lanka by five wickets, Perth

Beat Bangladesh by 86 runs, Canberra

Beat New Zealand by four runs, Melbourne

Semi-final: Beat South Africa by five runs (D-L), Sydney



INDIA

T20 World Ranking: 4

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Coach: W.V. Raman

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol,

Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti

Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah

Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha

Yadav.



Best previous World Cup performance: Semi-finals (2009,

2010, 2018)



Road to the final:

Group A

Beat Australia by 17 runs, Sydney

Beat Bangladesh by 18 runs, Perth

Beat New Zealand by three runs, Melbourne

Beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets, Melbourne

Semi-final: v England, match abandoned without a ball bowled

due to rain (India advanced as they topped Group A while England

were second in Group B)



OVERALL HEAD-TO-HEAD

Matches: 19

Australia wins: 13

India wins: 6



