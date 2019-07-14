Cricket-World Cup final Super Over as it happened

The match was tied after both teams scored 241 runs. Following is how the Super Over unfolded.

England batsmen: Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler

New Zealand Bowler: Trent Boult

0.1 - 3 runs, Stokes hits over backward point

0.2 - 1 run, Buttler hits to deep square leg

0.3 - 4 runs, Stokes sweeps through mid-wicket

0.4 - 1 run, Stokes hits to backward point

0.5 - 2 runs, Buttler slices to deep cover

0.6 - 4 runs, Buttler hits over mid-wicket

TOTAL: 15 runs

New Zealand batsmen: Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham

England Bowler: Jofra Archer

0 - 1 run, Wide

0.1 - 2 runs, Neesham hits to long-off

0.2 - 6 runs, Neesham clears deep mid-wicket boundary

0.3 - 2 runs, Neesham drills to deep mid-wicket

0.4 - 2 runs, Neesham clips to deep mid-wicket

0.5 - 1 run, Neesham under-edges ball into his pad

0.6 - 1 run, Guptill flicks to deep mid-wicket, fails to complete second run and is run out.

TOTAL: 15 runs

England won the match by virtue of hitting more boundaries in the match and the Super Over, 26 to New Zealand's 17.

