Cricket-World Cup hat-tricks
June 22 (Reuters) - Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami claimed a hat-trick as they beat Afghanistan by 11 runs in a World Cup match on Saturday.
PLAYER COUNTRY AGAINST YEAR
Chetan Sharma India New Zealand 1987
Saqlain Mushtaq Pakistan Zimbabwe 1999
Chaminda Vaas Sri Lanka Bangladesh 2003
Brett Lee Australia Kenya 2003
Lasith Malinga* Sri Lanka South Africa 2007
Kemar Roach West Indies Netherlands 2011
Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka Kenya 2011
Steven Finn England Australia 2015
JP Duminy South Africa Sri Lanka 2015
Mohammed Shami India Afghanistan 2019
*Malinga, the only bowler to claim two World Cup hat-tricks,
claimed four wickets in four balls against South Africa in 2007
(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed
Osmond)