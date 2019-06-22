Cricket-World Cup hat-tricks

June 22 (Reuters) - Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami

claimed a hat-trick as they beat Afghanistan by 11 runs in a

World Cup match on Saturday. The following are the 10 hat-tricks

in the tournament's history:



PLAYER COUNTRY AGAINST YEAR

Chetan Sharma India New Zealand 1987

Saqlain Mushtaq Pakistan Zimbabwe 1999

Chaminda Vaas Sri Lanka Bangladesh 2003

Brett Lee Australia Kenya 2003

Lasith Malinga* Sri Lanka South Africa 2007

Kemar Roach West Indies Netherlands 2011

Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka Kenya 2011

Steven Finn England Australia 2015

JP Duminy South Africa Sri Lanka 2015

Mohammed Shami India Afghanistan 2019



*Malinga, the only bowler to claim two World Cup hat-tricks,

claimed four wickets in four balls against South Africa in 2007



