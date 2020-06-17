Cricket

Don't sweat the saliva ban, ball-maker offers towel solution

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

By Amlan Chakraborty

NEW DELHI, June 17 (Reuters) - England's premier ball manufacturer has some advice for bowlers worried about being unable to generate swing due to a ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball: "Carry a cotton towel."

Polishing one side with sweat and saliva has been used by fast bowlers to alter the aerodynamics of the ball but the International Cricket Council banned the use of saliva this month to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Cricket

Australia board cuts 40 staff in restructure

3 HOURS AGO

Bowlers are still free to use sweat but some pacers are worried about not generating enough swing.

Dilip Jajodia, managing director of British Cricket Balls Ltd, which produces the Dukes balls used in test matches in England, says they need not worry.

"The ball has to be right in the first place. Whether you apply saliva or perspiration or whatever, these are small things that help," Jajodia told Reuters by telephone.

"We have a proper ball with a hand-stitched seam. It's designed to swing as long as you have the skill.

"And now that ICC has confirmed that you can use perspiration, I don't see any problem."

When a player vigorously rubs the Dukes ball against his clothes, it releases the wax in it to permeate through leather and shine the ball, said Jajodia.

His advice for English and West Indian bowlers in their upcoming series is to carry a cotton towel like Barbadian great Malcolm Marshall.

"The great Malcolm Marshall was always seen with a little cotton towel hanging from his waist.

"And you see (England captain) Joe Root in a polyester shirt -- polishing and polishing the ball. He's wasting his time, it does not work.

"You should polish it on a natural material like cotton. Just perspiration and cotton.

"Carry a cotton towel, and you'd be fine." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)

Cricket

England's Bairstow keen to reclaim test wicketkeeper's role

5 HOURS AGO
Cricket

ANALYSIS-Cricket-COVID missteps topple Sandpaper-gate survivor Roberts

YESTERDAY AT 09:41
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cricket

Australia board cuts 40 staff in restructure

3 HOURS AGO
Cricket

England's Bairstow keen to reclaim test wicketkeeper's role

5 HOURS AGO
Cricket

ANALYSIS-Cricket-COVID missteps topple Sandpaper-gate survivor Roberts

YESTERDAY AT 09:41
Cricket

Pakistan's Hafeez to delay retirement if T20 World Cup postponed

YESTERDAY AT 04:46

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

00:01:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Solskjaer gets caught by Carrick his it playing cricket in Australia

00:00:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

'He's almost superhuman' - Morgan on Stokes

00:01:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Final over highlights: Australia crush T20I world record

00:01:53
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Premier League

Aguero scores on 300th City appearance in dismantling of Cardiff

22/09/2018 AT 15:14
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Champions League

Fellaini stars as United beat FC Basel on return to top table

12/09/2017 AT 17:07
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

14/06/2020 AT 20:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer set to launch hardcourt campaign at Rogers Cup

01/08/2017 AT 23:04
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleAustralia board cuts 40 staff in restructure
Next articleBMW Motorrad World Endurance Team training session at Zolder