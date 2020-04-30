Cricket

ECB says The Hundred delayed until 2021

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - The launch of The Hundred was postponed until 2021 on Thursday as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to put its new flagship tournament on hold.

The franchise-based league, including an American sports-style draft and featuring eight teams with names such as London Spirit, Manchester Originals and Trent Rockets, was scheduled to run from mid-July to September.

The announcement that the new limited overs experiment will not start this season seemed inevitable once the ECB last week extended the suspension of the professional game until July 1.

Cricket

ENGLAND AND WALES CRICKET BOARD (ECB) POSTPONE LAUNCH OF THE HUNDRED COMPETITION TO 2021

AN HOUR AGO

"The situation we find ourselves in as a country means that delivery of The Hundred will not be possible this summer," ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said in a statement.

"Whilst we are naturally disappointed that we won't get to realise our ambitions this year, The Hundred will go ahead in 2021 when we are safely able to deliver everything we intended to help grow the game." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris and Toby Davis)

Cricket

New Zealand's Nicholls donates World Cup final shirt

2 HOURS AGO
Cricket

England's Moeen says Test exile due to excessive criticism

6 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (3)

Previous articleNew Zealand's Nicholls donates World Cup final shirt
Next articleKitson puts himself forward to replace Taylor at PFA