England beat India by 31 runs to boost semi-final hopes

Set a commanding 338 runs for victory, the visitors got off to a good start with opener Rohit Sharma scoring a fine 102 runs while captain Virat Kohli scored his fifth consecutive half century.

But faced with a climbing run rate in the final overs, India kept losing wickets at key intervals and finally ended their chase at 306-5.

Earlier, Jonny Bairstow smashed a belligerent 111 and Jason Roy returned from a hamstring injury to feature in the tournament's highest opening stand and power England to a commanding 337-7.

Mohammed Shami (5-69) was the pick of the Indian bowling attack but Ben Stokes (79) provided the late assault to help England get close to the 350 mark.