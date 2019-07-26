England bowl out Ireland for 38 to seal victory

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Ireland's dream of pulling off one of the biggest shocks in the history of test cricket by beating England at Lord's were shattered as they collapsed to 38 all out to lose by 143 runs on Friday.

On a murky morning, Ireland made a dream start when Stuart Thompson ended England's second innings on 303 with the first ball of the day, clean bowling Olly Stone.

After a rain delay, Ireland, chasing 182 for victory, began in encouraging fashion, reaching 11 without loss, but the wheels fell off in dramatic fashion as they posted the lowest ever test innings total at Lord's.

Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad took cruel advantage of optimum bowling conditions to rattle through the Irish order in 15.4 overs.

Woakes put Ireland out of their misery, knocking back Tim Murtagh's leg stump to finish with the spectacular figures of six wickets for 17 with Broad taking four for 19. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)