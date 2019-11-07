England call up Bairstow as cover for Denly

Bairstow, who was due to fly home after the ongoing T20 series, was left out of the test squad following a disappointing Ashes series against Australia.

Denly injured his ankle in training.

"(Denly) is making progress on his rehabilitation and is hoping that he will be fit to play in the three-day warm-up match starting on Friday Nov. 15," the ECB said.

England have another warm-up game before that in which Bairstow, who has scored more than 4,000 runs in 69 tests, can press his claims for a spot in the side ahead of the two-match series starting on Nov. 20.

