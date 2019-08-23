England in disarray after losing six wickets in morning session

Australia ripped through England to leave the hosts floundering on 54-6 at lunch in their first innings on day two of the third Ashes test at Headingley, still trailing the tourists by 125 runs.

Opener Jason Roy's struggles continued as he edged to the slips for nine, before Yorkshireman Joe Root followed his golden duck at Lord's by lasting one more ball on his home ground without scoring.

Rory Burns went next, gloving one to Tim Paine behind the stumps for nine before England's in-form batsman Ben Stokes, on eight, went for a shot he did not need to and edged to David Warner -- one of four catches taken by the Australia opener.

Joe Denly played and missed at numerous deliveries before departing for 12 -- the only England batsman to make double figures -- with Jonny Bairstow out before lunch for four to leave the hosts in disarray after the morning session.