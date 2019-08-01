Ignore the tics and self-flagellation, it is Smith’s technique that makes him one of the world’s leading batsmen. Those who have watched his career blossom from part-time spinner to run machine will be all too familiar with the pronounced step across his stumps before delivery and the exaggerated twist to leg that accompanies even the most harmless leave.

Most players would be vulnerable to lbw or being bowled around their legs if they opted to play on the half-turn in the manner Smith does. But the 30-year-old has a fantastic eye, and he trusts it to turn even a usual good-length delivery into a ball he can whip into the leg side.

Of Smith’s first 50 runs of his opening century of the series, 47 of the 50 runs came in the leg side. And while England were guilty of straying onto the pads too often in their line, it is Smith’s style of play that leads to such a heavy leg-side scoring pattern.

It’s certainly not pretty. Even when scoring boundaries Smith doesn’t exactly flow, with even the ball seeming to make a harsher noise off the bat than with more classically beautiful batsmen. But the weight of Smith’s runs is undeniable. As one onlooker in the Edgbaston press box mused:

" Steve Smith makes it look like he’s solved batting. "

For the England bowers, they must now work out a strategy to get Smith out, because it rarely looked like they could, even on an otherwise wonderful morning for the England attack in Birmingham.

You’d have thought with Smith’s technique that a leading edge or a nick behind would be the most likely manner of dismissing him, but so rare is it that Smith offers up such opportunities that England might need to think again. Pace may be one option, with Jofra Archer almost certain to come into the side for the second test if he manages to shake off the injury concern that kept him out at Edgbaston.

Jimmy Anderson would have been England’s hope to trouble Smith, for if anyone could catch a nibble from Smith’s edge then surely it would be England’s greatest ever bowler. But Anderson’s role in the series must now be in doubt, at least for the next couple of tests, after he was taken for a scan on the same calf injury that troubled him throughout the spring.

Ben Stokes’ ability to swing the ball back in might be another option to trouble Smith, but the all-rounder will need to bowl better than he did on a sloppy opening day with the ball in hand.

But how to get Smith out cheaply is a conundrum that nobody in world cricket has been able to solve yet. If England manage it, they will win the Ashes. If they don’t then fans will have to get used to a summer of Smith scratching his way to huge score after huge score.

- by Tom Bennett at Edgbaston