England name unchanged squad for final Ashes test

Australia retained the urn after taking an unassailable 2-1 lead following their 185-run win in the fourth test at Old Trafford on Sunday.

England are now looking to avoid their first series defeat at home to the visitors since 2001 when they lost 4-1 to an Australian side led by Steve Waugh.

The match will be England head coach Trevor Bayliss' final game in charge as his contract ends this month. The Australian had confirmed in July he would step down regardless of the outcome of the Ashes.

Squad: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)