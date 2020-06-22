Cricket

England players to honour key workers with names on training shirts

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

June 22 (Reuters) - England players will wear training shirts bearing the names of key workers before the start of the first test against the West Indies next month to honour their service during the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said people whose names will feature on the shirts have been nominated by their local cricket clubs and include teachers, doctors, nurses, social workers and carers.

The first test is scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8, with the last two matches at Old Trafford, as international cricket returns following its suspension in March.

Cricket

Windies' Dowrich chasing twin targets on England return

4 HOURS AGO

"As we get back to playing the game we love, we want to take the time to honour the brave key workers who went into bat for their country under the toughest circumstances," England skipper Joe Root said in a statement.

"It's only fitting that we use this series as an opportunity to 'raise a bat' in their honour. We'll wear their names with pride."

The ECB said the series would be called the #raisethebat test series in honour of key workers.

"It has been a long and challenging journey to cricket's return and while this pales in comparison to what the country has faced, we hope the #raisethebat test series will bring some enjoyment... to people's lives," ECB CEO Tom Harrison said.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 304,300 people in the United Kingdom, causing more than 42,600 deaths. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Cricket

NSW says plans to invest in the game, won't cut jobs

5 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Former Bangladesh skipper Mortaza tests positive for coronavirus

YESTERDAY AT 17:24
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cricket

Windies' Dowrich chasing twin targets on England return

4 HOURS AGO
Cricket

NSW says plans to invest in the game, won't cut jobs

5 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Former Bangladesh skipper Mortaza tests positive for coronavirus

YESTERDAY AT 17:24
Cricket

Pakistan's Malik gets permission to travel to England late

20/06/2020 AT 07:19

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

00:01:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Solskjaer gets caught by Carrick his it playing cricket in Australia

00:00:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

'He's almost superhuman' - Morgan on Stokes

00:01:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Final over highlights: Australia crush T20I world record

00:01:53
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

15 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

20/06/2020 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Premier League

Campbell backs Bergkamp-Vieira dream ticket for Arsenal job

25/04/2018 AT 07:05
Formula 1

Williams 2018 shortlist down to three drivers

23/09/2017 AT 09:14
Football

The Warm-Up: Klopp needs a cuddle; Alli plays 90 mins v Barnsley; Ronaldo was ace

20/09/2017 AT 06:09
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

19/06/2020 AT 12:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Superbikes

Rea storms to 10th win of the season to stretch Championship lead

16/09/2017 AT 13:40
Football

Clarke Carlisle found safe in Liverpool

15/09/2017 AT 17:03
Europa League

The Warm-Up: Arsenal have a surreal night, Everton have a nightmare

15/09/2017 AT 06:01
View more

What's On

Previous articleWindies' Dowrich chasing twin targets on England return
Next articleNew WTCR Trophy for independent racers is go for 2020