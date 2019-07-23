England's Anderson ruled out of Ireland test with calf injury

Anderson, 36, tore his right calf when playing for his county Lancashire against Durham this month, but was included in the 13-man squad for the four-day match against Ireland, which begins on Wednesday.

"He (Anderson) will continue to be assessed ahead of the first Ashes test at Edgbaston on August 1," the ECB said in a statement.

Anderson, England's leading wicket-taker in tests, is one of several England bowlers struggling with injury ahead of the Ashes series against Australia.

Fast bowlers Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, part of the World Cup-winning one-day team, were not available for selection for the Ireland test because both have suffered side strains.

Wood has been ruled out for four to six weeks, while Archer will have a period of rest before being considered for Ashes selection.

Having been awarded test status in 2017, Ireland are chasing their first win in the longest format after losses to Pakistan and Afghanistan. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Keith Weir)